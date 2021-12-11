Wan Junaidi: Beware of those claiming they can form a better gov’t

KUCHING (Dec 11): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has warned the people against electing those who constantly preach they will make good leaders.

In a faint reference to parties contesting against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), he said many during the campaign period for the 12th state polls claimed that they can rule Sarawak, and that they have professionals in their groups.

“But make no mistake. The recent Pakatan Harapan (PH) government too said they had many highly qualified professionals. But alas, they were only good at rhetoric.

“The PH government collapsed after 22 months because of a lot of dissatisfaction among the people over unkept promises and many (civil) servants too lost their jobs.

“So, it is a good lesson for Sarawakians to only vote for those with the experience and proven leadership,” he said when speaking at a meet-the-people session at the compound of the Spaoh mosque, here today.

Wan Junaidi was in Spaoh to help in the campaigning for GPS’ candidate Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who is defending the Bukit Saban seat.

Wan Junaidi pointed out that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his cabinet members including his deputy Uggah, were among those leaders who had excelled in their respective responsibilities.

He claimed that Abang Johari is a financial wizard and he knows how to come up with extra income to finance the state’s developmental needs.

“On the other hand, he (Abang Jo) trusts Uggah to handle the modernisation of the state agriculture sector to propel the state into a leading food producer and exporter in the country as well as in the region by 2030.

“The farmers, breeders and fishermen will certainly benefit when they can double or triple their income.

“For these reasons especially, the voters should give Abang Johari and his team another five years to continue on in implementing their development plans and programmes,” he added.

On Uggah, Wan Junaidi said he had been doing very well in serving Bukit Saban constituents.

“We have very good development programmes being implemented and to be implemented in the constituency, and he deserves all the support from the people.

“Voters here have always been staunch supporters of the government. This should be maintained this election,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who was speaking at the same function, spoke about developments now enjoyed in Bukit Saban.

“For instance, 99.9 per cent of Bukit Saban folks are enjoying their electricity supply, while 100 per cent of them are connected with treated water supply. All 94 longhouses in this constituency are also linked by road,” he said.

Uggah also reminded them that the implementation of the RM108 million Bebuling STOLport was yet another very important project carried out by the Sarawak government.

“In the next five years we will focus on increasing the people’s income through modern agriculture. Give us another opportunity to continue and to do even more,” he said.