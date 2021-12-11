Willie: Approved 32,000 foreign plantation workers yet to arrive in Malaysia

SERIAN (Dec 11): The 32,000 foreign workers approved by the federal government for the country’s plantation sector have yet to arrive in the country, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Deputy Minister II Datuk Willie Mongin.

“We have previously applied for foreign workers to enter Malaysia for the plantation sector and as we know, we have obtained the approval of 32,000 foreign workers.

“However, as the country that produces foreign workers is not ready to send their manpower, they are not coming in to at the moment,” he told a press conference after officiating at the Jelajah Agrikomoditi Keluarga Malaysia programme in Kampung Pichin yesterday.

Willie said the government will need to prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) set through discussions between Malaysia and the source country before allowing the workers to enter, adding that the workers must undergo Covid-19 screening tests paid for by employers prior to entry.

“In fact, when they reach our country, centralised quarters need to be provided for their accommodation. All this needs to be provided before they are brought into the country,” he explained.

He said the foreign workers involved have also applied for their minimum wage to be increased to RM1,500 a month.

The government had previously agreed to allow 32,000 foreign workers to enter with special exemptions to meet employment shortages in the plantation sector, especially in oil palm plantations.

The decision was made through a joint committee meeting between the Home Ministry and the Ministry of Human Resources on Oct 26.

Separately, Willie said the federal government is devising a policy to control prices of pesticides and fertilisers, with discussions being held with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries.

He said this would assist smallholders and entrepreneurs.

On the Jelajah Agrikomoditi Keluarga Malaysia programme, he said the government is committed to increasing the production and quality of palm oil.

He said his ministry and its agencies have rigorously increased the participation of smallholders in Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification through the creation of 162 Sustainable Palm Oil Clusters (SPOC) nationwide and Malaysian Oil Palm Growers Co-operative (KPSM).

For Sarawak, he said there are 40,429 registered smallholders with oil palm plantations covering a total area of 1.605 million ha as of Oct 31.

In Serian, he added that there are 559 smallholders registered under SPOC Q6 – Tebedu covering 2,167 ha; and 861 smallholders registered under SPOC Q5 in Serian covering 4,350.7 ha.

“This means that about 1,426 smallholders have yet to obtain MSPO certification and I call upon them to grab this opportunity to register through the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) to obtain the certification,” he added.

At the event, he presented RM73,950 to KPSM Serian District Berhad as part of a machinery purchasing scheme and also personal protective equipment (PPE) to 30 smallholders.