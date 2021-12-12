Abg Jo promises better govt administration in Gedong following elevation as full district

GEDONG (Dec 12): Gedong has officially become a full district today following a symbolic launch and presentation of ‘watikah’ (authorisation letter) by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

Stating that there will be a better government administration in Gedong following the elevation, Abang Johari did not rule out the creation of Gedong District Council one day.

He said Gedong is one of the five new districts approved by the state government this year to enable the areas to have a better administration and service delivery to the people.

The other four new districts approved this year are Siburan in Serian, Sebuyau in Samarahan, and Lingga and Pantu, Sri Aman.

He said the government has also approved the creation of Balai Ringin sub-district.

As far as Gedong is concerned, Abang Johari said the decision to elevate Gedong to a district was made after studying the pattern and direction for the area’s development as well as the heritage and significance of Gedong.

He pointed out that the elevation of status not only meant Gedong will have its own district officer and district-level heads of departments, but also the higher-ranking community leaders such as Pemanca.

“It is true that I have received application from (Gedong incumbent) Datuk Naroden Majais to make Gedong a sub-district. But after studying it, I told Naroden why not just make Gedong a district,” he said at the event held at the Dewan Datuk Patinggi Ali here today.

Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate in Gedong for this upcoming state election, also remarked the date for the elevation that is Dec 12, 2021 has made it easy to remember.

Meanwhile, Naroden said the creation of Gedong district is the most special gift from the Chief Minister to the local people.

He recalled that back in the 1960s and 1970s, Gedong was just a small village which has experienced growth after various development have taken place there such as roads and electricity supply.

“Early this year, I submitted a proposal followed by a working paper by the State Secretary to elevate Gedong. On Sept 28, this dream became a reality after the Chief Minister agreed to it.

“(Following this elevation), There will be an administration centre headed by a district officer, and many other departments will be here.

“Maybe one day a district council with many councillors. The youth here wish to have a stadium in Gedong,” he said, adding the masterplan for Gedong also included a budget hotel, commercial area, housing area and an agriculture produce sales centre.

Meanwhile, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion said Gedong district will have an administration area of 2.218 square kilometres with a population of 49,000.

“It is learnt there are 265 villages and longhouses registered here under the Simunjan District administration.

“By elevating Gedong as a district, the burden of Simunjan District Office will be reduced, and the government service to the people of Gedong will be more responsive and easier,” he said.

He also revealed the approval of the five new districts including Gedong and the Balai Ringin sub-district was made by the government in October this year.

“To be frank, I would like to state here that the elevation of Gedong to a district was the brainchild of the Chief Minister himself, whose vision is for rural areas such as Gedong to enjoy rapid development,” he added.