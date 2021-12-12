Abg Johari pledges to bring greater development to Gedong if elected

GEDONG (Dec 12): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has pledged to bring more development to Gedong constituency if he is elected to represent the constituency.

Speaking at the launch of Gedong as a district today, Abang Johari said he had been offered to stand in Gedong by its incumbent Datuk Naroden Majais two years ago but he only made decision to switch to the constituency this year.

“When he (Naroden) talked to me about coming to Gedong two years ago, I told him to hold on (first), otherwise my constituents in Satok (will) say I am running away.

“After understanding that rural areas like Gedong need greater development, they understood and allowed me to go to Gedong.

“As the Chief Minister, I will make the planning that we have for Gedong as a reality,” he said.

Pointing out that the elevation of Gedong to a district will ensure more efficient administration, Abang Johari said there will be a more proper and better planning of development in Gedong, particularly under the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA).

He said Gedong can be a suburb and satellite town for Samarahan once the road network for the Coastal Road is completed.

“Once the new bridge at Sejingkat is completed and is ready, it would take only 40 minutes to reach Gedong from Kuching,” he said.

With academic institutions and research centres located in Kota Samarahan, he said the proximity would allow the introduction of modern agriculture to Gedong which will enable the people to earn a better income.

“This is our hopes and dreams. We want to transform rural areas into modern areas that showcase cultures of Sarawak,” he said.

He thanked Naroden, the incumbent of Gedong, for his contributions as the constituency has seen many infrastructure development over the years.

Before the re-delineation of seats in 2016, Gedong was included in Simunjan constituency which was represented by Naroden for four terms.

In the 2016 state election, Naroden won the Gedong seat by 3,365 vote-majority in a three-cornered fight.

Earlier, Naroden who also spoke said he decided to give way to Abang Johari this election in order to ensure accelerated development in Gedong.

“I believe only a powerful leader like Chief Minister can ensure accelerated development in rural area like this.

“The spillover effect from this development will be felt in surrounding areas like Simunjan, Sadong Jaya and so on.”

He also said Gedong constituents can be considered to be very fortunate to have Abang Johari as their assemblyman, if elected.

“We already regard you (Abang Johari) as Anak Gedong. I call on all those in Gedong to support him and ensure he wins handsomely here,” he added.

Abang Johari will be facing Mohamad Sofian Fariz Sharibini from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Kamal Bujang from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Tomson Ango from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) in a four-cornered fight in Gedong.