Are you anti-development? Dr Sim asks Chong over PH’s vow to cancel ART

KUCHING (Dec 12): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is shocked over the statement that Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak vows to cancel the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project if they form the government.

In a statement today, Dr Sim chided Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen over his remark that PH will cancel the project if they take over the state government.

“Surely as the Member of Parliament of Stampin, and state assemblyman for Kota Sentosa which he is now running away from, DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen would know that traffic congestion in Kuching city is getting worse by the day as our population becomes bigger and more affluent.

“Does he not know that Kuching’s population and the number of vehicle registrations have been growing at 3 per cent and 8 per cent respectively per annum, resulting in the increase of traffic congestion in the city?” he said.

He added that based on current growth trends for urban traffic in Kuching, the number of vehicles in this city is estimated to grow by 41 per cent from 317,400 in 2015 to 449,200 in 2030.

As a result, Dr Sim asked Chong why Penang, under the DAP state government with a population of 270,000 in Georgetown, was pushing very hard to have a RM8 billion light rail transit (LRT) system.

“But Kuching with a population of 570,000 does not deserve to have a cheaper and more modern ART system to ease traffic congestion and prepare for future growth? Are you anti-development and anti-Sarawak?”

Dr Sim also asked Chong if he does not believe that the people in Kuching and Sarawak deserve to have a modern and affordable public transportation system.

Thus, Dr Sim, who is state Minister of Local Government and Housing, asked voters in Kuching and Sarawak to vote for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and reject DAP and PH if they believe that both Kuching and Sarawak deserve development, modern amenities and less traffic congested city roads.