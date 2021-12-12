Big potential to market Sarawak products on digital platform – Annuar

KUCHING (Dec 12): Sarawak has various products with huge potential to be showcased to the world through the digital platform, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said products like handicraft, food, tourist destinations as well as culture could be a source of digital economy for entrepreneurs in the state.

He explained that through the #SayaDigitalKeluargaMalaysia Tour, the state’s entrepreneurs would have the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of (doing business) and join the digital platform as well as e-commerce to expand the market for their products.

“To join e-commerce, we must learn properly. There are entrepreneurs with good products but their branding is lacking.

“(Through the Saya Digital programme) We want to train them on how to create a good brand, packaging and how to choose a suitable platform to sell their products,” he said at the Sembang [email protected] and #SayaDigitalKeluargaMalaysia Tour programme here today.

The #SayaDigitalKeluargaMalaysia Programme, organised by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), aims to ensure there is no digital divide for small, medium and micro entrepreneurs.

Elaborating, Annuar said that the #SayaDigitalKeluargaMalaysia Tour initiative was introduced to provide skills to the country’s entrepreneurs to venture into the wider world market.

“We want to make the digital world a way of life, get ourselves connected to the world. If previously one needs to be 20 years old to go into busines, nowadays even the young ones can start a business.

“In fact, last time if we wanted to sell our goods to people in Kuala Lumpur, we had to open a shop there. But now, we can even sell our goods to people in (the United States of) America from here itself,” he said. – Bernama