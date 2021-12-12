Capitalise on social media to promote key products, longhouse folk in Sebauh encouraged

BINTULU (Dec 12): The residents of Rumah Mathew Selutan at Kampung Sungai Sarau in Sebauh near here should fully utilise social media, such as Tik Tok, to promote their key products such as ‘pekasam ikan’ (fermented fish) and handicraft items.

According to Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, this community would be known around the world once the villagers make full use of the social media application on the Internet to exhibit the uniqueness of their longhouse.

“There is no doubt that good Internet facility can change the living standards of longhouse residents.

“Now, they have unlimited access to the information from around the world.

“Having said this, I would like to advise them to be wise in processing and digesting any information obtained from the Internet,” he said when met at the longhouse, located 47km from Bintulu town.

Housing 413 residents, Rumah Mathew had just been installed with an open Internet network system – thanks to Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), which facilitated the works through the contractor, Danawa Resources.

Dr Rundi, who is being fielded by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to defend Kemena seat in the coming 12th state election, conducted an inspection on the system recently.

Adding on, he said under the leadership of GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sarawak would want to continue strengthening the digital economy policy, with the target of the Internet infrastructure reaching full completion by end of 2022.

“The Chief Minister (Abang Johari) will help us continue to strive towards digital economy and emerging as a high-income state by 2030,” he said.

Meanwhile, SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak said the open network system at Rumah Mathew signified the agency’s focus on providing Internet connectivity to residents of longhouses in the rural areas across Sarawak.

“The SMA is committed to improving and enhancing the quality of Internet network over all areas in the state.

“Therefore, we request close cooperation from the other telecommunications service providers such as DiGi, Maxis and Celcom to also incorporate their networks to this system,” he said.

In his message, chieftain TR Mathew Selutan conveyed his appreciation to the SMA for enabling ‘all members of the 58 doors of the longhouse under his charge to now surf the Internet in their own units, and not just at the ‘ruai’ (common yard) like before’.

“Thank you to SMA for providing us with this Internet network, which is very convenient especially for our children’s online learning.

“Now, we also can even sell vegetables online,” he said.

One of the residents Rock Mangkat, aged 54, said with the Internet facility, she was able to make video calls to her children and grandchildren in Bintulu.

“Before this, it was quite difficult for my grandchildren to study online and as such, they had to live in Bintulu.

“Now, every time I miss my children and grandchildren, I can make video calls from the longhouse,” said the elderly villager, who has nine grandchildren.

In explaining the system, Danawa Resources managing director Abdul Rahman Sepawi said the installation at Rumah Mathew involved three antennae, all serving as WiFi access points.

“In case one of the antennae is damaged, the Internet network still runs and would not be interrupted.

“Although one antenna is enough for the residents of this longhouse, we provide extra ones as back-up.

“In fact, the telecommunication companies (telcos) can also install their antennae because this is an open Internet network system,” he said.

Abdul Rahman said with over 16 years of experience in setting up rural broadband network systems in Sarawak, Danawa Resources strove towards bridging the education gap in the rural and urban areas through broadband facilities.

“This same system has been installed in 50 other longhouses around Sebauh – one antenna would cost from RM50,000 to RM60,000.

“However, our goal is to ensure that the students can learn via online platforms.

“There are also longhouses that we have not installed the system yet due to restrictions imposed in view of this Covid-19 pandemic, such as longhouses being subject to the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO),” said Abdul Rahman.