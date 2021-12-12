Chiew rubbishes SUPP’s claim of Peninsula-based opposition parties taking over S’wak’s rights if given mandate

BINTULU (Dec 12): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) should not underestimate the level of thinking of voters in Sarawak by scaring them off from supporting Peninsula-based political parties, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Tanjong Batu, Tony Chiew Chan Yew.

Chiew said there is no issue of the West Malaysia based party if given the mandate to form the government will take over the state rights and autonomy as claimed by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bintulu branch.

“I recall, Sarawak was initially a ‘partner’ in the formation of Malaysia but was downgraded to the same status as other states in the Peninsula due to Barisan Nasional and now changing its name to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and SUPP is part of the coalition,” he said, adding that DAP has been consistently fighting for the rights of Sarawak and is the party for all.

Chiew said GPS was actually responsible for downgrading the status of Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia and hampered the state’s progress, but continues to blame DAP which has never been the state government before.

He said the GPS coalition is the one who should be held accountable, because “they are the ones who have failed to rule Sarawak all this while”.

“Although DAP has been an opposition party in Sarawak, the party has always fought for the welfare and progress of the people here.

“I will continue the legacy of the DAP’s struggle in Tanjong Batu and will not be afraid of the accusations by the opponents against me”, said Chiew.

In response to the call made by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bintulu branch vice-chairman Hii Sii Hing to reject political parties from West Malaysia in the 12th state polls, and that Chiew would mostly get sympathy votes, Chiew said he had played on extreme hate sentiments trying to split Sarawak.

Chiew will be defending the seat for DAP previously won by his father Chiew Chin Sing in 2016 who had decided to retire from contesting.

The 35-year-old DAP greenhorn will face five opponents, namely GPS’ Johnny Pang Leong Ming, Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Nicholas Tang Eng Hui, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Andy Yek Hock Siang, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party’s (Aspirasi) Chieng Lea Phing and Independent candidate Wong Hau Ming.