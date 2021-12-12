Chong claims GPS instructed EC to remove DAP’s election banner in Padungan for containing PAS

KUCHING (Dec 12): The Election Commission (EC) has removed an election banner put up by the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in Padungan here without reasonable explanation, claimed the party’s Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong, who is standing in Padungan in this state polls, said the party had its enforcement team on the ground when the EC pulled down the banner with ‘PAS’ printed on it.

“Our enforcement team asked EC officers the reason to pull down the banner, the EC officers could not give any answer except ‘arahan dari atas’ (instruction from the top). Obviously, the EC is not independent.

“But more importantly, the fact is that GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) tried to cover up or tried to make Sarawak people forget that they are in the government together with PAS and Umno.

“That’s why they instructed the EC to forcibly pull down our billboard, anything referring to PAS and Umno as if it is such a taboo that PAS and Umno cannot appear in any banner in this election,” he claimed in a media conference today.

Chong wondered if GPS and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) were thinking that by removing the banner, Sarawakians would not know that they are part of the federal government together with PAS and Umno.

“Is that the intention of SUPP and GPS in asking the EC to pull down the banner? Initially the face of (PAS president Abdul) Hadi Awang was on the banner, but then SUPP people objected, saying cannot have his face since he’s not a candidate.

“So we said okay, we cover his face with a green sticker. And we put the PAS logo there. Despite that, they said no, you cannot have it, and they pulled down the banner,” he said.

According to him, SUPP objected to displaying the banner due to the grounds that PAS is not contesting here.

“They said any word of ‘PAS’ cannot appear on the banner. This is ridiculous. My question to GPS is that, you so readily form the government with PAS and Umno, why are you so fearful that we highlight your partners in the federal government in this election to the people of Sarawak?

“If you think that PAS and Umno are so terrible that your association with them will push away voters, diminish your support among Sarawakians, then why are you doing it? Why are you joining PAS and Umno to form the federal government?” asked Chong.

He reminded GPS that even though it could instruct the EC to remove the banner, Sarawakians would still know that the coalition is part of the federal government together with PAS and Umno.

“A vote for GPS would be an endorsement to the gabungan (alliance) of PAS, Umno and GPS,” he said.