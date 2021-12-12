Covid-19: Sarawak records lowest daily cases since Dec 8 with 54 cases

KUCHING (Dec 12): Sarawak reported 54 new Covid-19 cases today, the lowest daily figure since Dec 8, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the new infections were recorded in 11 districts with more than half of the cases reported in Kuching.

“Kuching recorded 30 cases followed by Sibu (7), Bintulu (5), Miri (4), Serian (2), and one each in Samarahan, Tatau, Limbang, Bukit Mabong, Beluru, and Julau.

“The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 251,696,” it said.

The committee pointed out that of the new infections, 51 were in Category 1 and 2 while another case was a Category 3 involving a patient with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support.

“There were also two Category 5 cases involving patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support,” it added.

SDMC said Sarawak’s death toll from Covid-19 had also increased to 1,611 following the death of an 81-year-old man from Limbang on Dec 10.

It said the octogenarian, who died at Limbang Hospital, had comorbidities of hypertension and stroke, and that he also required assistance in his daily life.