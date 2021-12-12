Covid-19 SOP awareness campaign needs to continue – Annuar

KUCHING (Dec 12): Agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) have been told to continue efforts in raising awareness on Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance, especially during this election period, said its Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said these efforts must continue as the people need to be always reminded of their role in terms of SOP compliance without banking on enforcement measures alone.

“We cannot (expect) an ideal situation (by) introducing one (SOP and) everyone will (always) adhere to it,” he said. Human nature (is such that people) need to continue to be fed with information, explanations and we also encourage community empowerment, in terms of compliance,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after visiting Bernama’s Sarawak election operations centre here today.

Annuar said during the ongoing election period, KKMM’s agencies such as Bernama, the Information Department and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) must always be ready to assist the Election Commission (EC) in disseminating information and explanations on the SOPs implemented in the interest of the public.

“Networking between our agencies to support each other (is vital), so that we can obtain authentic information and also importantly, it is our identity – fast and accurate. Reporting must be fast. However, being fast but inaccurate is (also) useless,” he added. – Bernama