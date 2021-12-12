Domestic consumption back on upward trend

KUCHING: Domestic consumption is on upward momentum path, analysts note, with relaxations of containment measures, economic reopening and progressive improvements in macroeconomic data staging for strong consumer spending.

The research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) gathered that consumer spending is seen strengthening given that retail trade growth reached 15-month high at 4.8 per cent month on month (m-o-m) in the first month of the fourth quarter of current year 2021 (4QCY21).

Looking ahead, MIDF Research expects the expansionary momentum to stay on in the last two months of 2021 amid reopening of more economic activities and interstate travels.

“Apart from economic reopening, improvements in the labour market were among the catalyst for the return of consumer spending,” MIDF Research said.

“Employment growth reached a five-month high at 2.3 per cent year on year (y-o-y) while jobless rate fell to a new pandemic low of 4.3 per cent in October 2021.

“We expect the unemployment rate to decline further in the coming months and averaging at four per cent in 2022.”

“On a flip side, inflationary pressure is seen rising underpin by both cost-led and demand-push factors.”

However, the research arm viewed the headline CPI to average at 2.3 per cent in 2021 and 2.1 per cent in 2022 once supply-side pressure eased.

“Steady employment growth and stable inflationary pressure are set to benefit and supporting Malaysia’s consumer spending in 4QCY21 as well as for 2022.”

On another note, MIDF Research observed there were changes in retail spending patterns as economy reopened and containment measures lifted.

“Looking at percentage of share to distributive trade sales, spending on automotive fuel rose to pre-pandemic level of 3.4 per cent.

“In the first half of CY21 (1HCY21), the average share for fuel spending is only three per cent. On the other hand, contribution of purchases of information and communication equipments fell to a record low of 3.9 per cent.

“Retail shopping activities for grocery (non-specialised stores) and food and beverages were on slight declining trends as compared to the Movement Control Order (MCO) 1.0 period, 19.3 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively in April 2020.

“The change in patterns reflect that consumers are adjusting to a new normal while spending on travels and other items and activities.”

Nevertheless, considering the emergence of Omicron variant and rise of infection rates in some countries, MIDF Research expects this could pose downside risks on the outlook of household spending along with the elevated inflation and ongoing supply bottlenecks.

“Moving forward, we anticipate the 4QCY21 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be driven by rebound in domestic spending particularly private consumption.

“Relaxations of containment measures, economic reopening and progressive improvements in macroeconomic data are staging for a strong consumer spending.”

MIDF Research forecast private consumption to expand by 2.3 per cent for 2021 and nine per cent for 2022.

With interstate travel allowed, the research arm projected services sector to benefit and increase by 2.4 per cent for 2021 and 7.4 per cent for 2022.

“However, downside risks toward revival of consumer spending remain in radar such as the new Covid-19 variant, and spike in inflationary pressure.”