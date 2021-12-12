Double-storey house in Petra Jaya 90 pct destroyed by fire

KUCHING (Dec 12): A double-storey house at Jalan Temenggong Haji Gobil, Petra Jaya was 90 per cent destroyed in a fire at around 3pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station managed to get the fire under control at 3.20pm.

It is believed that the fire started on the second floor of the house, which measures a total floor size of 595 square metres.

At the scene, firefighters used three nozzles to put out the fire by using offensive techniques.

During the overhaul operation, firefighters managed to salvage a small bag containing cash money. The bag and money were returned safely to the homeowner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported from the house occupants, consisting of three men, two women and three children.

The whole operation ended at 4.32pm.