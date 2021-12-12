Drainage maintenance is MCC’s job, DAP’s Ling tells GPS’ Yii

MIRI (Dec 12): Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) candidate for Pujut, Alan Ling has reminded his opponent Adam Yii (GPS-SUPP) that maintaining drainage in Miri falls under the total jurisdiction and purview of the Miri City Council.

Ling told Yii, who is also the Mayor of Miri City, to understand his roles and duties, and not to confuse the voters in his quest to be Pujut assemblyman.

“He is trying to wear two hats where he and his campaign team had exposed his incapability to resolve this basic infrastructure problem. This problem is faced not only by Pujut residents but also residents in Senadin and Piasau,” said Ling in a statement today.

Earlier this week, Yii revealed that upgrading the drainage system in old Pujut housing areas was one of the items in his election manifesto.

Ling pointed out that by including drainage upgrading in housing areas of Pujut in Yii’s manifesto, was a self-confessing shortcomings and incapability of him being the mayor of Miri City in discharging his basic duty all these years.

“He has been Miri Mayor since July, 2016, held the post for more than five years, and now he is talking about wanting to upgrade housing drainage in an attempt to woo votes, this is in fact very humiliating,” he said.

Ling also claimed that Yii was giving lame excuses which was tantamount to a threat to voters who were guaranteed under the federal constitution to exercise democratic right, by using ‘development’ as ransom.

“It is disrespectful to the voters and an intimidation. Voters’ choice must be respected and whichever party that formed the next government must continue the plans without jeopardising the rights of voters in any constituency.

“Even if Yii, being the mayor, with the machinery and resources of a local government with him and being part of the ruling party, still could not effectively get allocation to upgrade the basic drainage for the people, what more can the people of Pujut expect of him if he get additional position of being an assemblyman.

“You (Yii) have failed the rate payers miserably as a mayor. Now you come to shout about needing funding to do all this. The rate payers money had been paid to the ruling government and the state coffer.

“Ironically, the local government minister is his president Dr Sim Kui Hian. Why can’t he get funding for the upgrade if he is committed to resolve the long-standing issue affecting people especially during monsoon where flash floods occurred regularly,” he disclosed.

In view of this, Ling pleads to Pujut voters to elect an assemblyman with a voice of conscience and dare to speak out on policy affecting the people and future generations.