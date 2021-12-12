Fadillah: Put Sarawak first to be ‘friends’ of GPS

KUCHING (Dec 12): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has no other requirements for others to friends of the coalition, except putting the rights of Sarawak first in the ‘relationship’, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) senior vice-president, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said as long as they are willing to protect the rights of Sarawakians, they are most welcome to work with GPS.

“GPS has made it clear that Sarawak First means that we want to protect the rights of the people here, that will be our bottom line,” he told reporters after handing out prizes for the Kenyalang Sepak Takraw League, at Sarawak Sports Corporation Hall in Petra Jaya here, today.

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya Member of Parliament (MP), was responding to UMNO secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan’s statement yesterday that Barisan Nasional (BN) respected the GPS’ stand not to join BN as its component party, but to remain “close friends”.

Ahmad, who is Pontian MP, said ‘friendship’ with GPS was highly-appreciated, but hoped that if the BN wins in the 15th General Election (GE15), it will invite GPS to join the federal government.

Fadillah, who is also Senior Works Minister, also noted that the reason GPS could not be a ‘friend’ to Pakatan Harapan (PH) was because the opposition coalition did not really fight for the rights of Sarawakians.

This was obvious when several projects in the state, including the construction of bridges that had been approved under the BN government, were cancelled after the PH took over (the country’s administration), he added.

Asked if there is any chance GPS and BN will work together in GE15, he said that GPS will be contesting on its own, but he does not rule out the possibility of the coalition working with anybody, particularly those who are ‘friendly’ with them. — Bernama