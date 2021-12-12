GPS committed to provide good infrastructure, connect all divisions, improve economy in S’wak

KUCHING (Dec 12): Major bridge projects in Sarawak like in Batang Igan, Batang Rambungan and Batang Lupar would need between three to five years, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“As we know, we are talking about building bridges over big rivers and the three projects that were earlier approved by Barisan Nasional were cancelled by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“The Sarawak Government has taken over the projects and I think it is important that the state government under the leadership of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is committed to providing good infrastructure to connect all divisions in the state and improve the economy,” he told reporters after closing the PSS-SSC Kenyalang Sepaktakraw League at Petra Jaya Multipurpose Hall today.

The Petra Jaya MP also said GPS was ready to work with any party as long as they are GPS friendly in the coming state election.

“As far as GPS is concerned, we are friendly to all the people as long as they are fighting for and protecting the rights of the people, putting Sarawak first.

“We do not support PH because they are not really fighting for Sarawak. They are the ones who cancelled the projects in Sarawak which were approved earlier by BN.

“If the ex-Finance Minister who happened to be from DAP said Sarawak will be bankrupt in three years’ time, what more can we say?” he asked.

“How can we be friends with those leaders who simply said something that is not based on facts, so we can never trust them,” he added.