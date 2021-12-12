In FB videos, PBK president claims arrested by MACC (Video)

KUCHING (Dec 12): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan is believed to have been hauled by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption (MACC) for questioning this morning.

The PBK candidate for Batu Lintang shared two videos on Facebook at about 8am, where he claimed to have been stopped while he was driving alone in his car.

He was seen being accosted by individuals who are believed to be enforcement officers and one of them had served him a notice and told him to go to the MACC office for investigation.

In a subsequent video, Voon said: “I am under arrest by MACC. I am alone. They took my car key.”

He said he was in the Kenyalang Park area when he was stopped.

The Borneo Post had tried to contact Voon but he could not be reached.

The newspaper is now contacting the MACC.

MORE TO COME