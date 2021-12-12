KBS to meet youth organisations this Tuesday over lowering of age for youth

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 12): The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will meet representatives of 41 youth organisations this Tuesday to discuss issues linked to the implementation of the Youth Societies and Youth Development Act (Amendment) 2019 (Act 668) on the lowering of the age limit of youths to 30 years.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said among matters to be discussed was on finding a solution to the implementation of the law to ensure a win-win situation between the government and the youth organisations.

He told this to reporters when met after the KayuhLasak Shapadu-KBS Putrajaya 2021 Programme here today.

On whether there were objections from youth associations on the lowering of the age for youth, Ahmad Faizal said majority agreed.

“Most agree to it, but they need some time for soft landing because some organisations had held their meetings for the elections early and if we set this Jan 1 (for the implementation) it will upset their plan.

“So this is what we want to look into and to find a solution so that all parties are happy,” he added.

Last Nov 17, Ahmad Faizal announced in Parliament that the law on the age limit to hold positions in youth associations from 40 to 30 years will be implemented on Jan 1 next year.

In another development, Ahmad Faizal said KBS always monitor the condition of Malaysian athletes participating in tournaments abroad.

“We monitor their health development, not only the football players in Singapore, but also our women hockey players in Bangladesh and so far, Alhamdulillah those infected (with Covid-19) are not in critical stage,” he added.

Ahmad Faizal also said he was optimistic that Harimau Malaya will maintain their winning momentum at tonight’s match with Vietnam at the Bishan Stadium, Singapore.

It was reported that four in Malaysia footballers Khairulazhan Khalid (goalkeeper), Faisal Halim, Akhyar Rashid and Quentin Cheng are positive with Covid-19. – Bernama