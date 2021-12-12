Kpg Gumpey villagers now enjoy internet thanks to VSAT

KUCHING (Dec 12): Villagers of Kampung Gumpey in Gedong can now enjoy internet connectivity with the installation of a very small aperture terminal (VSAT) at the village’s community hall.

The facility’s installation was carried out by Reach Ten Communication Sdn Bhd (Reach Ten).

Its director Leo Chin said the VSAT installed at the village has a coverage area of 80 to 100 metre radius and can be utilised by 80 to 100 users concurrently.

“The installation of VSAT is a good interim solution for villagers with poor cellular coverage.

“There are many advantages of VSAT particularly on how fast it can be installed and deployed and this can be done in a matter of hours,” he said in a statement issued by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

Chin also said that Reach Ten has installed over 200 VSATs under SMA’s WiFi Sarawak Linking Rural, Urban and Nation (Saluran) initiative at various locations throughout the state including Lundu, Lawas, Bario, Bakelalan, Lubok Antu and Gedong.

Meanwhile, SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak expressed his appreciation to Chin and his team for their commitment in assisting SMA with providing internet connectivity to local communities around Sarawak.

He also commended Reach Ten for including the installation of VSATs at several sites as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

He said such commitment contributed to Sarawak’s aspiration to be a fully connected state by 2025.

“We are grateful to have committed and passionate service providers like Reach Ten Communication.

“With the installation of VSATs at various locations throughout Sarawak, it is a good interim solution while waiting for the construction of telecommunication towers which often take a longer duration and incur a large cost,” he added.

Zaidi gave his assurance that SMA, together with its various service providers, will continue to strive for the success of internet connectivity initiatives to benefit Sarawakians.

He said the journey of digitalising and connecting Sarawak requires cooperation and collaboration from various stakeholders in order to achieve the state’s aspirations by the year 2030.