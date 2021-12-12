‘Lightweight’ Daeloniel punches to top of the podium

KUCHING (Dec 12): Sarawak elite boxers did well at the Malaysia Cup Boxing Championships at Nilai Stadium, Negeri Sembilan on Saturday by capturing one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Sukma boxer Daeloniel Mcdelon Bong proved that he is a force to be reckoned by taking the men’s 60kg lightweight title.

His teammates Mohd Hellmi Chiang Mohd Fridaus Chiang and Elia Zonia also made it to the podium by winning silver medals in the men’s 71kg middleweight and women’s 60kg light welterweight respectively.

Jackson Chambai Ikeh in the men’s 54kg flyweight and Hellarry Hendry in the men’s 92kg heavyweight collected bronze medals.

Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (SABA) Datuk Rahman Lariwoo was happy not only with the performance of the state boxers but the tournament making amends for the lack of competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a sort of warming up and match exposure for our elite boxers and l believe the results will motivate them to do well too at the next Sukma that will be held in Kuala Lumpur next year,” he said.

“Congratulations to the boxers and coaches and I would also like to thank them for their commitment and determination to carry the good name of Sarawak in the national competition.

“On behalf of SABA, l would like to express our gratitude and appreciate for the support from Sarawak Sports Corporation, Sarawak State Sports Council and sponsor Datuk Zulkarnaen Ahmad, the chief executive officer of DAL HCM Sdn Bhd,” added Rahman.