MACC launches investigation into Voon over a video clip online

KUCHING (Dec 12): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that they have launched an investigation on Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan over a video clip online, taken during this election campaign period.

The commission in a statement today said several attempts to contact Voon to notify him to be present at the MACC office have failed.

MACC said it had managed to track down Voon at Kenyalang Park this morning to serve him the notice under Section 30(1)(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The commission also denied a video posted by Voon claiming that he was being pursued before being arrested by its personnel.

MACC said it had only served the notice to Voon for his cooperation to assist in the investigation.

After receiving the notice, Voon complied and presented himself at the MACC office here.

The statement also said that the commission’s personnel have always maintained their ethics and professionalism when carrying out duties in accordance with the law.

Earlier this morning, Voon, who is also PBK candidate for Batu Lintang, shared two live videos on Facebook around 8am claiming that he was stopped while driving alone in his car.

He was seen being accosted by individuals believed to be enforcement officers, and one of them had served him a notice and told him to go to the MACC office for investigation.

In a subsequent video, Voon said: “I am under arrest by MACC. I am alone. They took my car key.”

When contacted, PBK election director Raymond Thong confirmed that Voon has been at the MACC headquarters for questioning since 8.40am.

“Our president was driving at Kenyalang Park from his house when he was stopped near St Faith’s Church,” said Thong.

He claimed that the actions taken by MACC were unjustified as the letter to appear at the commission’s office for questioning should have been delivered to Voon personally.

“They (MACC) should have delivered the letter instead of tailing him and stopping him at the side of the road. This is a clear act of intimidation,” said Thong.

He also claimed that no reason was given as to why Voon was called in for questioning.

“Doing this six days from polling day might be a way to demoralise and reduce our campaign strength in the coming days,” he said.

Thong added that justice must be done as something unfair is going on to derail the party’s campaigning activities.