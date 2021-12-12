Malaysian pepper export increased by 22 per cent from last year

SERIAN (Dec 12): Malaysia recorded RM117 million in export of pepper as at October this year compared to RM96 million during the same period last year which is an increase of 22 percent

This was disclosed by Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin he said when officiating at the Jelajah Agrikomoditi Keluarga Malaysia at Kampung Mundai here yesterday.

.

“As of November 2021, the pepper agri-commodity sector recorded an increase in price of 85 percent for black pepper from RM8,008 in 2020 to RM14,803 per tonne in 2021.

“Meanwhile, white pepper increased by 68 percent from RM14,851 in 2020 to RM24,987 per tonne this year,”

Speaking at the event, he also praised the initiatives taken by the Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) for introducing several systems and mobile applications such as LadaGo as well as online pepper planting assistance scheme.

MPB had also introduced its latest mobile applications – NutriLada and the second version of DR.LADA, officially launched by Willie at the event.

“The NutriLada application provides information on essential nutrients for pepper cultivation as well as helping pepper growers identify problems related to pepper nutrition.

“Meanwhile, the second version of DR.LADA helps in the early detection of diseases and pests of pepper and then recommends the appropriate treatment

“Congratulations to the team of research officers of MPB as the second version of the DR.LADA mobile application won the Silver Awards for the Public Sector Innovation Awards category in conjunction with Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 2020,” he said.

Under the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP), Willie said the federal government through the Malaysian Pepper Board will continue to assist pepper farmers through the implementation of the New Pepper Planting Scheme (STLB) as an incentive for growers interested in pepper cultivation and the Mature Pepper Planting Scheme (STLM) to assist existing pepper growers across the country maintain pepper crops that are at least three years old .

Under both schemes, he added that a total of RM122,200 has been allocated in Tarat state constituency, benefiting a total of 70 pepper smallholders.

At the event Willie presented assistance scheme cheques to 10 pepper growers representing 15 villages in Tarat state constituency.