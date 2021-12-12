Ministry will seek PM’s nod to allocate funds for Long Luping-Ba Kelalan road

LAWAS (Dec 12): The Ministry of Rural Development will seek Prime Minister Dato Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s nod for funds to be allocated for the Long Luping-Ba Kelalan road.

Its minister Dato Seri Mahdzir Khalid said this stretch, about 77 kilometres, will link it to the first phase of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road from Lawas to Long Luping.

“I was briefed by my officers that there is the missing link and there are no funds allocated yet, which I will discuss with the prime minister,” he said.

Mahdzir said this in a press conference in Kampung Awat-Awat, Lawas here today, where he presented various aid such as outboard engines to fishermen, house keys, educational aid and economic empowerment schemes to recipients here.

Earlier, he had flown to Long Sukang for a working visit where he was briefed by officers on the Long Luping-Ba Kelalan road status.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir said that this year, his ministry had allocated RM79.8 million to build and repair homes under the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT).

He said that amount covers 405 new houses and the repair of 3,077 houses for those in need.

He added that GiatMara was also responsible for building 180 new units and refurbishing 1,162 houses with an allocation of RM29.7 million while the Ministry of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development implemented the rest.

A total of 47 projects in Lawas district and 39 projects in Limbang district were rolled out this year costing RM1.5 million respectively.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also allocated RM700,000 to Sarawak, of which RM500,000 in the form of outboard engines were provided to 50 fisherman from the B40 group in Lawas.

Also present at the event were the ministry’s deputy minister Datuk Hasbi Habibolah, caretaker Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Mara director-general Dato Azhar Abdul Manap and Lawas community leaders.