Miri cops receive five election-related reports since Dec 6, says ACP Hakemal

MIRI (Dec 12): The Miri police have received five election-related crimes since Dec 6, said the district police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari.

“As of Dec 11, a total of five police reports were made by several political parties that are contesting (in the state election), and the crimes involving vandalism of party’s flags,” he told Utusan Borneo today.

At the same time, ACP Hakemal said no reports were made on election standard operating procedure (SOP) violations in the district to date.

“This shows that the candidates have been abiding by the SOP placed by the Election Commission (EC),” he said.

Hakemal also revealed that nearly 500 police personnel will be dispatched to all polling stations in five constituencies in Miri – Senadin, Pujut, Piasau, Lambir and Bekenu – on polling day on Dec 18.

“The officers on duty are also personnel from General Operations Forces (PGA), Police Air Wing Unit (PGU) and the Marine Police. We also have personnel from Kuching and the Peninsula,” he said.

Hakemal urged the public not to be worried when going out to cast their votes on polling day as the police would be in place to ensure public safety.

He also urged the public to adhere to the election SOP.