MTUC: Decision to allow foreign workers for all sectors a step backwards in policy of reducing dependence on foreign workers

KUCHING (Dec 12): The latest federal Cabinet’s decision to allow foreign workers for all sectors in the country is a major step backwards in the so-called policy of reducing dependence on foreign workers, said Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak secretary Andrew Lo.

“Decisions like these will mean that we will never reduce our dependence on foreign workers.

“Even the national embarrassment of products by Malaysian manufacturers being banned by foreign countries due to labour abuses are ignored,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lo pointed out with the latest Cabinet decision, employers will have no incentive to modernise and automate their production and management processes.

“Because they know that they can easily lobby what ever government of the day to whet their huge appetite for foreign workers,” he said, calling the decision “zero step forward, two steps back”.

He was responding to a news that the federal Cabinet had agreed on the recruitment of foreign workers for all sectors and for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on workers to be signed with Bangladesh.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan was reported as saying that the Cabinet also agreed to postpone the multi-tier levy from Jan 1 to July 1, 2022 to reduce the burden on employers.

“The sectors open to foreign workers will be the plantation, agriculture, manufacturing, services, mining and quarrying, construction and the domestic service,” he was quoted as saying.