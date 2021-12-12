No casualties reported as fire breaks out at Limbang Division Health Office

LIMBANG (Dec 12): A family health section block at Limbang Division Health Office near Jalan Pandaruan here caught on fire here this morning.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station head Clarence D Primus Tiandun said a team of 18 personnel was deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 8.52am.

Several Limbang Division Health Office personnel with the help of some public salvaging as many items as they can from the burning building as firemen keeps the fire under control. – Video by Jude Toyad

“Upon arrival, we discovered that the fire involved a family health section block, measuring about 100 feet long and 50 feet wide.

“The fire extinguishing operation is still ongoing and we have yet to ascertain the cause of the fire,” he told reporters when met at the scene.

No casualties were reported, he added.

Also present at the scene was Zone 7 Limbang Bomba chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal.

“A total of 15 office staff managed to flee to safety when the fire broke out,” he said in a statement.

It is also learned that the family health development division office is only an office building and does not involve a place to house patients.

The fire was brought under control and the operation ended at 11.35am.