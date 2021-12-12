Pandemic not stopping tourism promotion – Chong

KOTA KINABALU (Dec12): Although the Covid-19 pandemic is not going to disappear anytime soon, the government will continue to promote Sabah’s tourism, said special tourism advisor to the Chief Minister, Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat.

Chong, who is also former chief minister, said the people must learn to co-exist with the virus and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that when receiving a courtesy call by the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA) Sabah chapter committee led by Lawrence Wong here.

Chong urged tourism players to persevere through the challenges and not to give up because there is always rainbow after the rain.

He also hoped that tourism players in Sabah would make good use of the national platform MCTA provided to support each other in overcoming these trying times.

Meanwhile, Wong said the meeting served to exchange ideas on how best to revive the tourism industry in Sabah.

“With Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat’s wealth of experience, I hope he will assist the State Government in returning our tourism industry to its former glory.”

He added that Chong is a veteran politician, who had formerly served as minister in the prime minister’s department, Sabah chief minister and state tourism minister.

He said Chong had demonstrated an excellent track record in promoting Sabah’s tourism during his tenure.