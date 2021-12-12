PBDSB urges SUPP, PRS and PDP to pull out of GPS as no real power sharing in coalition

MIRI (Dec 12): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has called on Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) to pull out of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

PBDSB president Bobby William said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) said the three political parties ought to do so as there is no real power sharing in GPS.

“GPS is PBB, PBB is GPS. There is no real power sharing as PBB seats are bigger than any other component parties in GPS.

“Is PBB the ‘big brother’ to all (component parties) in GPS? Even without them, PBB could easily get the majority to form the government. (Therefore), I urge SUPP, PDP and PRS to pull out of GPS,” he said in a press statement today.

In the coming 12th state election, GPS is contesting in all 82 state seats, with PBB contesting in 47 seats, PRS (11), SUPP (18) and PDP (6).

Bobby said he was saddened to see what happened to SUPP, where its traditional seat Dudong was grabbed from it.

He claimed that SUPP was a victim of seat swapping between PDP and PBB.

Meanwhile, Bobby also accused PBB of being the only party that is denying the right of a Dayak from becoming a chief minister.

He pointed out that through statements issued by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Democratic Action Party (DAP), he came to a conclusion that all major political parties share the same vision of installing a Dayak as their chief minister should they win this upcoming election.