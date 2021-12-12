Penguang: PDP keeps close eye on Krian, make sure Ali supports GPS’ candidate

MIRI (Dec 12): The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) will be watching very closely the development of the 12th Sarawak Election in Krian to see if incumbent Datuk Ali Biju holds up to his word after declaring his withdrawal earlier this week, said the party’s vice-president Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

He said the party is looking forward to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) winning in Krian after Ali, its two-term elected representative and current Saratok MP, pledged his support to GPS’ candidate Friday Belik.

“Ultimately, the bottom line is a winning outcome for GPS in Krian come December 18,” Penguang told The Borneo Post today.

Earlier, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Wan Jaafar said Ali could still win in Krian if he got majority votes as his name would still be printed in the ballot paper.

Despite his announcement of withdrawing from the election, Ali was technically still in the race in a four-cornered fight against Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Musa Dinggat, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Danny Kuan and GPS’ Friday Belik.

Ali’s move to stand as an Independent candidate in Krian irked GPS chairman and caretaker chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who voiced his displeasure after Berjaya president and former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin assured the former of the party supporting GPS and staying out of this election.

Ali, who is Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, raised the political temperature when he turned up at the nomination centre on Dec 8 to file his nomination papers as an Independent candidate, prompting calls for him to be sacked from the party and cabinet.

He later said he was pressured by his supporters in Krian where he has commanding influence in this seat that he had won in 2011 and 2016 under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket. He then left the party for Bersatu in 2020.

Penguang has been vocal in the run up to the 12th state polls in asking Ali to refrain from contesting in Krian in the spirit of goodwill and as partners in the federal government between Bersatu and GPS.

The Marudi incumbent said Ali owed GPS the opportunity to be appointed as deputy federal minister as the PN government was only formed after the state coalition gave their support during the political crisis after the Pakatan Harapan government collapsed.

Ali had hoped that his withdrawal as Independent candidate would be reciprocated by GPS to give way for him to defend his Saratok in the upcoming 15th General Election.