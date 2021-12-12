Price of goods expected to stabilise early next year – PM

BERA (Dec 12): The price of goods is expected to stabilise early next year with more countries opening their economic sectors, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said movement restrictions were also experienced by countries that export food products to Malaysia, thus resulting in shortage of the supply in the country.

“We breed chickens, but the chicken feed comes from abroad, likewise fertilisers and pesticides. When there is little supply of goods in demand, the price will go up.

“I believe this situation will improve when the countries concerned open their economic sectors and production will return to normal.

“Insya-Allah, by early next year, we expect the price of goods to be stable again, he said in his speech at a circumcision programme at Dewan Majlis Daerah Bera, Padang Luas here today.

He said programmes, such as sale promotion, were organised by the government as an avenue for the people to get goods at cheaper prices, as well as incentives given to targeted group to cushion the impact of the price increase.

“I was informed that the price of goods at sale promotion offers a discount of 20 to 50 percent,” he said, adding that various programmes and projects would continue to be implemented by the government to help reduce the people’s burden, as well as safeguard their interests and welfare.

He said this included improving infrastructure in rural areas whereby the Rural Development Ministry had been allocated an additional RM500 million, to be used, among others, for the purpose.

“The allocation has been increased to ensure the rural population also get the benefits, such as facilities like village roads,” he added.

On the programme today, Ismail Sabri, who is Bera Member of Parliament, said it had the Malaysian Family concept as it also involved the participation of the Chinese and Indian community.

“Through this programme, we can strengthen relationship in line with the Malaysian Family concept, where we take care of other people’s families like our own family,” he added.

About 350 children between the ages of five and 12 went through the circumcision in the programme organised by Bera Umno Youth. – Bernama