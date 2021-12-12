PSB to review lavish projects, redirect funds to fight poverty if it forms government

This article is paid content

KUCHING (Dec 12): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) aims at putting on hold and carrying out a review of all ‘lavish’ state projects if it secures the mandate to form the Sarawak government in the 12th state election.

Claiming that the projects amounted to RM45 billion, the party said in its election manifesto that it would redirect financial resources to uplift poverty and improve the living standard of Sarawakians with better housing, more employment and economic opportunities, among others.

The party said it would solidify the state’s revenue, including in establishing a sovereign wealth fund, by increasing the state government reserve to RM100 billion through sound financial planning and management, increasing revenue from oil & gas and seashore income as well as through pragmatic diversification of economic activities.

“To motivate economic progress, PSB Government will commit to economic liberalisation, eradicate monopoly, and practice transparency to combat corruption,” it said.

In addition, it said it would eradicate monopoly or subject to public scrutiny to improve competitiveness including in the issuance of sand extraction licenses or permit especially along Rajang and Igan Rivers and allow more companies to participate in the supplying, manufacturing and sale of cement and related products.

PSB pledged that it would not impose huge tax increase arbitrarily or impose export bans or politically withhold permits or licenses; and it would do away with all sales tax on all forms of tyres to reduce transportation and traveling costs.

The party is contesting in 70 seats in the state election.