PSB: Unjust for resource-rich Sarawak to be among poor states

KUCHING (Dec 12): It is unjust that Sarawak continues to be a poor state behind many other states in Malaysia since 1963 in spite of its natural resources, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) said.

The party’s manifesto for the 12th state election, pointed out that Sarawak has a land area of 12.445 million hectares with a long coastline and rivers, produces 853,000 barrels of crude oil and natural gas worth about RM210 million per day among other rich natural resources.

“We are not satisfied that the billions in revenue generated in the state through exploration of its vast natural resources stand in stark contrast to the high number of poor Sarawakians as well as the dire lack of economic development for the peoples and the long anguish of poor infrastructure in the state,” the party said.

It also said out of the 820,000 households or families in Sarawak, there are 73,800 households living below the Poverty Line Income (PLI) and among the 28 poorest districts in Malaysia, 13 were in Sarawak.

“There is a glaring lack of basic infrastructure in Sarawak essential for economic development and social advancement.

“Since the last 50 years, the majority of rural peoples including coastal population are still

deprived of proper roads and bridges, stable electricity, clean piped water and lack of proper

schools with boarding facilities, decent housing, health care system and even basic internet

Connection,” PSB said.

The party is contesting in 70 seats in the state election.