PSB’s Batu Danau candidate to focus on alternative Limbang-Miri road, basic facilities issue

LIMBANG (Dec 12): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) candidate for Batu Danau, Ali Adap, expressed satisfaction with the response received from the ground throughout the first five days of campaigning at longhouses and villages in the constituency.

He disclosed that he had visited all areas in Batu Danau even before the 12th Sarawak Election campaign which commenced earlier this week.

“I have visited all areas in Batu Danau for the past two years, handing out food baskets to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The response received has always been very good with warm welcome throughout my visit to introduce myself,” he told reporters when met here Friday.

Ali further explained that despite facing obstacles and challenges in the new campaigning environment set according to the standard operating procedures (SOP), his mission to meet the people had never stopped.

He said like other candidates from the opposition and Independent, the proposed alternative Limbang-Miri road bypassing Brunei would be given the utmost priority if he is to be given the mandate in the state polls.

“If PSB can form a government, the road from Limbang to Miri without going through Brunei will be given priority for us in Limbang apart from turning Limbang Hospital into a specialist hospital,” he said.

At the same time, looking into the lack of basic infrastructures such as proper roads, clean water supply and Internet facilities, which remain a plight among the residents of Batu Danau, are among the manifestos he announced to win on Dec 18.

Ali explained that his involvement in the 12th state polls is to contest on behalf of the people in Batu Danau who are far behind in terms of development.

According to him, there have been no major improvements in Batu Danau under the previous government for several decades.

He added that currently the residents in the area had to go through bad roads that were not properly maintained by the former elected representative.

Apart from the road, Ali said that he would also resolve the clean water supply issue among the rural residents, as well as internet access issue in longhouses in the rural areas of Batu Danau.