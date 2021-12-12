Rosey: Give GPS fresh mandate for better rural internet connectivity in rural Bekenu

MIRI (Dec 12): Bekenu incumbent Datuk Rosey Yunus has called on voters to give Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) full mandate during the December 18 polling day so that it would be able to continue closing the digital gap between the urban and the rural areas.

“Besides continuing the existing infrastructure upgrading works, education development among the rural students is also my priority,” said the GPS candidate when met at Parrot Birds Exhibition Programme at Kampung Pejuang Kelulit in Bekenu today.

To support the current learning process through online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rosey, who is also Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development, pointed out that it is a crucial need to speed up the effort in improving the internet facilities to ensure the success of online learning programmes run by schools in Bekenu.

“With the new normal in education, we know that the teachers are unable to carry out the online learning programme smoothly due to poor internet connectivity in the rural Bekenu areas.

“That is why the people must continue to support GPS because it has already drawn a concrete plan to improve the internet network in various areas with poor internet connectivity including Bekenu constituency,” she said.

Touching on her physical campaigning activities, she said her election machinery has been active on the ground going to the villages and longhouses while observing the strict election standard operating procedures (SOP).

Besides delivering talks to the longhouse folks and villagers, she also took an opportunity to get feedback from the people during the campaigning visit.

Rosey (front row, fifth from right) with others during a visit to Parrots Birds Exhibition Programme at Kampung Pejuang Kelulit in Bekenu.