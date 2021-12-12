Sabah karateka in Malaysian squad for continental event

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 12): Sabah’s top karateka Amirah Syahirah Azlan has been named in the Malaysian contingent bound for the AKF 19th Asian Cadet, Junior and Under-21 Karate Championships.

The continental event which was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic will take place in the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan from December 19-22.

The 17th edition of the Asian Senior Karate Championships will also be held simultaneously.

Sabah Karate Association (SKA) secretary general Julian Chin said it was always an honour for Sabah karate fraternity to have a representative in the national squad.

“It will be Amirah’s second appearance in the (Asian Cadet, Junior & U-21) championships after making her tournament debut in 2019 when the event was held here in Sabah.

“She will compete in the women’s under-21 Individual Kumite 61kg and below event and also the Team Kumite event,” Julian told the Borneo Post on Sunday.

Julian added that the State association hoped that Amirah would give her best in the championships and gain more experience competing against the continent’s best karatekas.

“On target, SKA is not setting any. The state association’s hope is that she will do well in the championships.

“Apart from that, it is also hoped that Amirah can get something from this competition especially with some of the Asian bests in the championships,” added Julian.

The championships serves as a platform to gauge athletes’ performance as well as an early preparation for the SEA Games and Asian Games 2022.

Amirah, 21, is currently studying Sports Management at the Centre For Sport & Exercise Sciences, Universiti Malaya.

She will leave with the rest of the national squad for Kazakhstan on Tuesday.