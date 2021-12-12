Sarawak polls: PSB aims to eradicate monopoly if it forms the next gov’t

SIBU (Dec 12): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will eradicate monopoly to motivate economic progress and improve competitiveness of industries if it forms the next state government after the 12th State Election, said party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“We want to eradicate monopoly or subject to public scrutiny to improve competitiveness including allowing more companies to participate in the supplying manufacturing and sale of cement and related products,” he said in a media conference here today, highlighting one of the economic liberalisation reforms in PSB’s election manifesto.

Additionally, he said, this included doing away with the middleman’s role in the issuance of sand extraction licenses or permits especially along Rajang and Igan Rivers.

He believed this effort will reduce the cost of construction as sand is an important ingredient in the construction industry besides cement.

Wong also touched on the setting up of free economic zones, particularly in the Rantau Panjang shipyard and industrial area.

He also touched on land tenure and ownership, where to give Sarawakians security of land ownership, PSB will convert all leasehold residential land to freehold and all commercial land to 99-year leases in return for the payment of a one-off premium to the state, based on the value of the property, with automatic renewal unless required by the government for public use.

Additionally, he said that all leased land for agriculture, including food production, will be granted 99-year leases and enjoy automatic renewal unless required by the government for public uses.

According to Wong, PSB in its manifesto also pledges to introduce endowment for children whereby each family would be entitled to RM200 monthly for childcare assistance for each child below the age of three years, RM300 per month for each child aged between three and five years, and RM500 per month for each child above five years but below 18.

“We want to bring direct benefit to the people to improve their livelihoods.

“This is what we are going to do,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were PSB candidates Dr Low Chong Nguan (Pelawan), Wong Hie Ping (Dudong) and Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek).