Sarawak polls: Zuraida urges Ali Biju’s supporters in Krian to support GPS candidate

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 12): Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has urged Ali Biju’s supporters in Krian to give their full support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the constituency, Friday Belik, in the coming Sarawak Election.

She said no doubt that in every election, it is up to the people to choose who they want to be their elected representative, but they should also consider Ali’s plea to support the GPS candidate.

“It’s up to the people who they want to choose, we cannot force them, however, for Krian, I support Ali’s action urging his supporters to support GPS’ candidate Friday Belik.

“I hope they will focus on the GPS candidate, as Ali had advised them,” she told reporters after opening the Sarawak Cocoa Cluster Complex (KKKS) here today.

Ali, who withdrew his candidacy from Krian on December 9, said he will actively campaign for Friday Belik.

Ali said his decision to withdraw was to maintain the consensus as well as strengthen the ties between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and GPS.

With his withdrawal, Ali also hoped that GPS would give way to Bersatu to contest in the Saratok Parliamentary seat, in which he is the incumbent, in the 15th General Election.

During nomination day on Monday December 6, 2021, Ali filed his nomination papers to contest the Krian seat as an Independent candidate, going against Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s stance that the party would not contest in the 12th Sarawak polls and instead throw its support behind GPS.

However, Ali’s name would still officially appear on the ballot paper during the polling day.

Krian seat will see a fight between GPS’ Friday, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Musa Dinggat and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) Danny Kuan.

Ali had won the Krian seat in the 2011 and 2016 elections, when he contested under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) banner.

In 2016, he defeated Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Kilat Beriak with a majority of 1,640 votes.