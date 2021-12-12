Sarawakian entrepreneurs can expand market through digital platform, says minister

KUCHING (Dec 12): Sarawakian entrepreneurs can learn to conduct their business and expand their market through the e-commerce platforms in #SayaDigitalKeluargaMalaysia Tour, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said that products such as food, handicrafts as well as tourist destinations already available in the state has the potential to be marketed worldwide.

“They (entrepreneurs) need to learn the proper ways (to conduct e-commerce). Some entrepreneurs have good products but they don’t know how to set up their emails. Thus, we provide them with training to set up respective emails.

“There are those who have good products but are lacking in terms of branding. Even if they have the brand, they also need to learn how to package their products, as well as how to expand their business in the available e-commerce platforms,” he said during a sharing session at Stakan here today.

Through the programme, Annuar said the entrepreneurs can be trained on creating a good branding for their products, proper packaging as well as choosing a suitable platform to sell their products.

During the Sembang Santai Digital sharing session, he said that the programme was organised by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation to provide skills to entrepreneurs venturing into the world market.

He added that this ensures that there will be no more digital gap among small and medium enterprises as well as micro-entrepreneurs.

Annuar also presented letters of establishment of Komuniti Keluarga Malaysia to representatives from Taman Samarindah, Kampung Stakan Melayu and Kampung Endap, Kota Samarahan, as well as Pakej Remaja Keluarga Malaysia to 10 recipients.