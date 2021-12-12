See proposes for new school subject on importance of MA63 to be introduced to S’wakian students

KUCHING (Dec 12): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member See Chee How has proposed for a new school subject related to the importance of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to be introduced to Sarawakian students.

Besides that, See also proposed for a research centre or museum to be set up to store all the resources and documents related to the formation of Malaysia, including the MA63.

“Such museum or research centre will then be opened to all Sarawakians in allowing them to understand better about the formation of the Federation of Malaysia and the rights accorded to the state under MA63,” said See during a Facebook live session last night.

In order to allow the people to decide on the future integrity and the inherited autonomous as well as independent rights of Sarawak, See said the eighth point of PSB’s election manifesto has clearly spelt out that the party will seek to amend the state constitution to include a provision for an independence referendum.

Meanwhile, See said it is not easy for a Sarawakian or Sabahan to be recommended to be the country’s prime minister as the combined parliamentary seats of the Borneo states are less than one-third of the 222 seats in the Parliament.

When asked on whether he is confident of defending his Batu Lintang seat, See said will leave it to the voters and that he has recently distributed his ‘Report Card’ to the residents on his performance as their people representative.

He also urged voters to come out to vote on this Dec 18 election day because the state is now at a political crossroad and their vote would determine the future of the state.

On another note, See made it clear that he has no intention of joining Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) but would be willing to work with any political parties in fighting for the rights of the state.