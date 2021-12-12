Silam Coastal Conservation Area management to be strengthened

KOTA KINABALU (Dec12): The Silam Coastal Conservation Area (SCCA) management will be strengthened with the soon-to-be-prepared SCCA Strategic Management Plan.

SCCA Strategic Management Plan project is one of the Twelfth Malaysia Plan (12MP) projects channelled to the Sabah State Government through the Sabah Forestry Department and managed by the Yayasan Sabah Group.

The initiative is further strengthened by the appointment of Sabah Environmental Trust on 10th December 2021 at Sabah International Convention Centre, Kota Kinabalu to assist in the formulation of SCCA Strategic Management Plan.

The appointment was signed for Yayasan Sabah Group by the director of Yayasan Sabah cum Executive Chairman of Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd, Dato’ Sri Haji Gulamhaidar @ Yusof bin Khan Bahadar and Yayasan Sabah Corporate Secretary, Hanafiah Diman while SET was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Haji Rahimatsah and its chairman, Datuk Verus Aman Sham.

SET is a trust incorporated organisation based in Kota Kinabalu. It is responsible for conducting protected area resource management programmes, educational awareness and capacity building activities, supporting research related to environmental and scientific education, conservation work, and, most importantly, administering funds for environmental conservation works in Sabah.

According to Gulamhaidar, “SET will expand the cooperation network in implementing forest conservation activities in the Yayasan Sabah Concession Area. Our gratitude goes out to SET for the undying support given to the Yayasan Sabah Group’s conservation efforts.

“Generally, in ensuring the perpetuity of the forests under the custody of Yayasan Sabah Group, we set aside five unique ecosystems of conservation areas, namely Danum Valley, Maliau Basin, Imbak Canyon, Silam Coast and Taliwas River in the Yayasan Sabah Forest Management Area for conservation. Concerning this, it is only natural that Yayasan Sabah Group is actively involved in this effort to complement the cooperation established with SET over the years,” he said.

The Strategic Management Plan covers ten years, from 2023 to 2033. Besides conducting activities to gather and compile information, SET will formulate the Strategic Management Plan, including conducting and assisting scientific expeditions, holding discussions with stakeholders, and conducting relevant workshops.

“Hopefully, with this strategic plan, the efforts to preserve our valuable natural treasures will continue for the benefit of the people of this state,” said Gulamhaidar.

Yayasan Sabah Group remains committed to protecting its network of conservation areas in contributing towards sustainable development, including the people of Sabah’s socio-economic field.

“I call on all stakeholders from the government, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, and the international community to continue to work closely with the Yayasan Sabah Group in contributing towards green development and sustainability as well as environmental sustainability. Together we will be stronger and more capable in ensuring the longevity of our natural resources so that Sabah remains green for future generations,” he said.

SCCA lies within the Coral Triangle and the Sulu Sea. Its coastal forest fringes Darvel Bay, one of the world’s most fertile marine areas in biodiversity and is part of a Priority Conservation Area of the Sulu – Sulawesi Marine Eco-region.

The area classified as Class 1 (Protection) Forest Reserve is approximately 2,770 hectares and comprises Tumunong Hallu and Bangkuruan Mangrove Forest Reserves and the two nearby Tabun and Saranga islands.

One hundred and thirty-eight species of plants have been recorded, including the Vatica pauciflora, a possible record for Sabah, and about 63 types of mangroves and mangrove-associated species, some of which are rare in Malaysia. In addition, more than 60 species of birds and 25 species of mammals have been observed in the area.

The area is also blessed with beautiful beaches, while certain parts are covered with mangrove trees. Besides its proximity to Lahad Datu town, the montane ultramafic forest ecosystem of Mount Silam behind it and the surrounding crystal-clear seawater and magnificent coral reefs at the front, SCCA is suitable for marine-based environmental education and recreational activities.