STB announces winners of inaugural photo, video competition

KUCHING (Dec 12): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) has announced the winners of its’ inaugural Photography and Videography competition held in collaboration with Sarawak Photo-Art Society (SPAS) with the theme ‘Sarawak: A Journey Awaits’.

Hu Toh Kai’s snapshot of Chap Goh Meh celebration ‘Dragon Dancing in Siniawan’ won the overall champion. His photo of vibrant red dragon juxtaposed against the bare wooden backdrop of old Siniawan’s iconic shophouses also placed first under ‘Culture’ category. He took home RM5,000 and RM3,000 respectively for his winning entry.

According to the head judge of the competition, artist and lecturer Sylvester Jussem, Hu’s winning photograph provided an interesting composition of subject placement, effective use of the surrounding and background, and projected the uniqueness of the subject, movement, colour quality in the midst of subtle lighting and the individuality of the photo.

“Within the entries, we saw a wide range of interpretations of the local scenes in Sarawak. From very different, private points of view, to points of view that revealed ideas that were too common – there was a lot of reflection of personal narratives,” he added.

For the Videography category, Paul Anis won RM10,000 for his winning entry on life in idyllic but beautiful Bario through the lens of a young man, while Chai Teck Hua came second winning RM8,000 and Fitzpatrick Ricky GuingRM6,000 as third prize.

In recognition of local young talents in photography and videography, the Special Student Awards for photography went to Jason Teo Jia Hong and Lee Le Yong for videography respectively winning them RM2,000 each.

Other hand-picked judges from diverse backgrounds were senior lecturer at Faculty of Applied and Creative Arts, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Dr Teo Miaw Lee; SPAS President Liew Ted Ghee; veteran filmmaker and musician Dr Kamil Salem; and STB director of Communications Margaret Apau, who reviewed 1,652 photos and 45 videos featuring Sarawak’s culture, adventure, nature, food and festival at its best.

Meanwhile STB chairman Dennis Ngau extended his heartiest congratulations to all the winners for their efforts, dedication and skills in documenting Sarawak.

“As the saying goes, a picture paints a thousand words, and this is especially true when it comes to a place as scenic and beautiful as Sarawak. Our picturesque landscape with unique flora and fauna, our multifaceted cultures, our adventures in motion, our gastronomy splendour and iconic festivals offers an array of content for photography and videography enthusiasts everywhere,” he said.

The competition launched on Nov 9 ended on Nov 30. All winning photographs will be updated to a digital exhibition at a later date.