Truth prevailed, justice duly served, PSB man says on court’s ruling in favour of Soon Koh

KUCHING (Dec 12): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Mulu Prof Dr Son Radu believes that the truth has prevailed and justice was duly served when the High Court yesterday ruled in favour of party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh in a defamation suit brought against him by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government.

“There is a saying that fire cannot be wrapped in paper just as truth cannot be suppressed forever.

“This is a great victory for the people of Sarawak as we bear testimony to the courage of a leader who ‘carried out his duty to question the government on an important issue affecting Sarawak and the people’ without fear or favour,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Son opined that the GPS state government cannot ‘talk in riddles’ on its settlement with Petronas concerning an issue of public interest in view of the large sum of money involved.

“We wish to draw attention to the statement by the learned Judge that it would be naive of the GPS state government to expect the citizens of Sarawak, especially the elected representatives to remain silent given the state’s sensitivities in relation to the Petroleum Development Act (PDA).

“On that, we are tempted to ask – was the GPS state government attempting to rewrite history by trying to hang the hero?”

Son wondered why the leaders of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) were keeping silent on such an important issue when they proclaimed to protect and safeguard Sarawak’s rights and interests.

“That said, can Sarawakians expect much from the silence of these GPS lambs? Obviously not,” he said.

He said Wong and PSB will continue to ensure that justice and good governance be observed in the pursuit of a better and brighter future for Sarawak and Sarawakians.

“Those who say it cannot be done over these 58 years should not prevent those who say it can, and will be done.

“To them, PSB says – there’s a difference between us. You think the people of Sarawak exist to provide you with positions, power and wealth. We think your positions and duties are to provide Sarawakians with a better and more meaningful existence,” pointed out Son.

He added: “We at PSB will pick up this gauntlet to ensure they have it. At your service, fellow patriotic Sarawakians – together we shall build a new Sarawak for our children and their children. Under the rising sun of a PSB government.”