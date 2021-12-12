Uggah: Gula apong another potential signature product from Betong Division

SPAOH (Dec 12): ‘Gula Apong’ or Nipa palm sugar can be another signature product from the Betong Division, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

In saying this, he asserted that two entities – Koperasi Apong Saribas Berhad and Kit Hin Company Sdn Bhd are now involved in transforming the industry into a modern one, with the cooperative is working closely with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) on the matter.

“Kit Hin has succeeded in exporting its products to Singapore, China and Taiwan – however the company which needs 600 tonnes yearly, has to import 550 ton of its raw material from Kalimantan. Only 50 tonnes are sourced locally.

“Thus there is the very bright potential for it especially for a derivative which can be safely consumed by diabetic individual,” he said when officiating at the first annual general meeting of the Koperasi Apong Saribas Berhad here yesterday.

Uggah meanwhile said the cooperative could play a vital role to spearhead the development of the industry in Beladin in Saribas area, adding that it could look into producing 250 tonnes yearly.

He then assured that the state government would continue to be supportive of it.

Meanwhile, he said there was a suggestion that the current Apong palm growing area be preserved.

This, he added was not only to facilitate the industry growth but in the greater interest of mitigating problem caused by climate change situation.

“The cooperative is now using technologies developed at the university to produce good grade products and byproducts which meet local and international market standards. It is also involving itself in modernising and increasing production.

“It is actually in the process to develop a processing centre at Kampung Spaoh, and I hope the cooperatives can come up with its own brand soon,” he said.

Also present were Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, political secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Richard Rapu and Koperasi Apong Saribas Berhad chairman Rasli Muslimin.