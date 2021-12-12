Unifor disburses RM1mln to 42 BEM churches in Limbang

KUCHING (Dec 12): Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) under the Chief Minister’s Office has disbursed a total allocation of RM1 million to 41 Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) churches in the district of Lawas and Trusan in Limbang.

The cheque presentation was held at Kampung Long Segaman, Lawas yesterday, according to Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) Lawas report.

When contacted today Unifor director Richard Lon confirmed the event.

“Yes, 41 cheques totalling RM1 million (were granted to BEM churches). I have handed over 24 cheques yesterday (Friday). The remaining cheques will be handed over within these next few days,” he said.

Before handing over the grant to several BEM church representatives, Lon explained that Unifor is not only a platform to recommend policies involving racial and religious harmony in Sarawak but also for assessing applications for fund and land for the building of houses of worship.

“Thus far, Unifor had recieved grants totalling RM150 million but the total sum applied for amounted to RM500 million. Nevertheless these applications will be given appropriate consideration but they are also dependent on priorities. However no application will be put aside,” he was quoted as saying by Ukas Lawas.

Lon also took time to visit several houses of worship in both districts including the Tua Pek Kong in Trusan, Ukas Lawas added.