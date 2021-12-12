US inflation reaches 40-year high

Fundamental outlook

US consumer prices rose 6.8 per cent in November from a year ago, hitting its highest record since 1982. Excluding fresh food and energies, core prices gained 4.9 per cent from a year ago, matching expectations.

US employment claims unexpectedly dropped to 184,000 for the week ended December 4. Americans continue to embrace the rising inflation.

China reported that trade surplus reached US$72 billion in November mid, driven by robust exports. Its foreign reserves rose to US$3.222 trillion at the end of November, up US$4.8 billion from a month earlier.

The revised GDP for the eurozone in 3Q settled at 2.2 per cent. The ZEW economic sentiment rose 26.8 per cent in December, beating expectations.

WTI Crude recovered last week on technical buy-back by market traders. Analysts are observing the market reacts towards OPEC+ members committing to the increase of 400,000 barrels production per day.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen topped off 114 and turned softer. We reckoned the trend could head lower while contained within 112.50 to 114. The dollar will be subjected to outcomes of the FOMC meeting and it could affect most currencies.

Euro/US dollar traded in sideways, hovering around 1.13. The trend would depend on the greenback this week. We expect the market to range between 1.12 to 1.14. Breaking beyond either direction will lead to a new trend.

British pound/US dollar declined gradually last week and landed at 1.32. We predict the bears could continue to slide. Support could be at 1.31 before reversing. Topside resistance could be at 1.33 in case of a recovery. Traders are reminded to be prudent.

WTI Crude prices recovered last week but stayed below US$73.50 per barrel. The market movement is still supported at US$67.50 per barrel. We expect the trend to be sideways until it rises above the aforementioned resistance. Traders are gradually taking a break towards year-end and volume is expected to decline after mid-December.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives topped RM4,900 per metric tonne. The market has been trading in mixed sentiments as traders are wary of a shortage in production during the year-end holidays. February Futures contract settled at RM4,800 per metric tonne on Friday. The market is expected to trade between RM4,700 to RM4,900 per metric tonne initially. Risk control is advised.

Gold prices hovered around US$1,780 per ounce last week. Traders are staying cautious and observant of the dollar. We expect the trend could be supported at US$1,760 per ounce and likely rebound to US$1,810 per ounce.

However, be wary in case the trend sinks below US$1,750 per ounce.

Silver prices dipped below US$22 per ounce on Thursday and rebounded on Friday. We expect the market to recover but it might test US$21.50 per ounce before reversing up to US$22.50 per ounce. We target the initial range from US$21.50 to US$22.50 per ounce until it breaks beyond this region in either direction.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]