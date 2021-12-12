Voon: MACC investigating video of me urging voters to come out and vote

KUCHING (Dec 12): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan said he was called in to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in an investigation over a video that he had posted online, calling out to voters to vote on polling day.

When contacted, Voon said he had given his full cooperation to the MACC officers during the questioning that lasted about four hours at the state headquarters today.

“In that video, I was urging voters to come out to vote on polling day as I feel that not many people will turn up due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Besides fearing for their health, the people, he said, might not want to go down to vote as they are fed up with the political culture.

He added that in the video, he also mentioned giving RM3,000 to the people of Sarawak as assistance, if the party wins and becomes the next Sarawak Government.

He said if they manage to become the state government, it is not wrong for the party to give out financial assistance to help those who are facing hardships due to the pandemic.

“The people got the right to choose,” he added.

During the ordeal this morning, Voon said he felt wronged when he was stopped by the MACC officers at the side of the road.

“It was fortunate that I managed to record the incident and how it unfolded,” said Voon.

He further added that MACC has also refused to let him know who was the person or party that has lodged the report, meaning that there was no transparency to the investigation.

Earlier, MACC also issued a statement denying that they had wrongfully stopped and arrested Voon, as the officers were only trying to serve him a notice to be present at the MACC office to assist them in the investigation.