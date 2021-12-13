Association wants end to Sarawak’s tax on imported tyres

SIBU (Dec 13): The Sarawak Tyre Dealers and Retreaders Association has appealed for the tax on imported tyres in Sarawak, including those fitted on imported vehicles, to be lifted.

In a press statement, the association said business has been greatly affected by the onslaught of the global Covid-19 pandemic, with long distance travel involving cars, vans, buses, lorries, and trucks greatly reduced during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The matter has been made worse because since 2020, the state government had imposed a 5 per cent tax on all imported tyres, including those fixed on imported cars.

“Although the tax was reduced to 2.5 per cent this year following our appeals, our members and customers in Sarawak still feel the pinch.

“Life has already been harsh due to the unfavourable economic weather, and the tax imposition has added weight on us and the consumers,” said association president Lim King Hong.

He said road transport is an important travel mode in Sarawak.

“Our roads run from Sematan through Brunei to Sabah on one side and to Kalimantan across the border on the other side, involving a total travel length of over 5,000km,” he said pointing out that wear and tear of tyres is a factor.

“We therefore hope the state government will kindly consider the financial burden of the people and view this as a bread-and-butter matter of the people.”