Awg Tengah: Vocational skills an entrepreneurial sector with great potential

KUCHING (Dec 13): Vocational skills such as making ‘kuih muih’ is an entrepreneurial sector with great potential for development, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said this is because in addition to its vast market potential, aspiring entrepreneurs in this sector do not require a large capital to start a business.

“What we offer is skills as the basis and main capital in addition to the use of minimal and appropriate equipment,” he said at the closing of the Entrepreneurship (Making of Kuih-Muih) Promotion Programme at Kampung Skio in Bau.

In view of this, Awang Tengah, who was International Trade & Industry, Industrial Terminal & Entrepreneur Development Minister prior to the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly, urged the community in Bau to venture into this sector.

He said this sector is stable for anyone regardless of their social background, economic status or gender to generate an income through the sales of ‘kuih-muih’.

He also said that government agencies are ready to assist entrepreneurs who show high commitment and enthusiasm.

“There are various relevant government agencies such as the Ministry of International Trade & Industry, Industrial Terminal & Entrepreneur Development, Department of Agriculture Sarawak, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), Tekun Nasional and Mara who are ready to assist you in terms of advice as well as various incentives and assistance offered,” he said.

He pointed out that the state government through the Ministry of International Trade & Industry, Industrial Terminal & Entrepreneur Development has collaborated with SEDC in implementing entrepreneurship assistance programmes and incentives to help the state’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to grow and expand their business.

One of the incentives, he said is the SME Loan Scheme (SPIKS) which offer SMEs soft loans up to a maximum of RM250,000 with an interest rate of four per cent based on the concept of reducing balance.

“Entrepreneurs can sign up for loans up to seven years and this scheme is open to SMEs who are in the manufacturing and services sector,” he added.

Apart from that, Awang Tengah said the state government had also introduced the Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme (SKMS), where entrepreneurs could apply for soft loans between RM5,000 and RM50,000 by offering an interest rate of four per cent based on the concept of reducing balance.

“Entrepreneurs can apply for loans up to a maximum of five years without the need for a guarantor,” he said.

Also present was GPS candidate for Serembu Miro Simuh.