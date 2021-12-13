Chong tells PSB, PBK supporters in Batu Kitang not to ‘waste’ votes, back DAP’s Abd Aziz instead

KUCHING (Dec 13): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has called on Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) supporters in Batu Kitang not to ‘waste’ their votes on candidates from the two parties.

He said they should instead vote for DAP’s candidate Abdul Aziz Isa.

“I appeal to Batu Kitang voters to concentrate their votes on Aziz, as he stands the best chance of winning against GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) candidate Lo Khere Chiang amongst all the three Opposition parties in the four-cornered fight.

“In the last state election (2016), it was a five-cornered fight. Not only DAP, but there was PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) and two independent candidates. Three lost their deposits, while Aziz came very close against Lo,” Chong told a press conference today.

According to him, the split in Opposition votes was why Lo managed to win the seat.

He claimed voting for other Opposition parties in Batu Kitang would be “a waste of votes, especially with Lo being a formidable opponent even if one to one”.

“If he (Abdul Aziz) gets into the DUN, it would add to the multiracial elements of the Opposition in DUN and that is important. Especially given that many Malay areas, there’s no credible Opposition parties standing,” he claimed.

The other candidates for Batu Kitang are Liu Thian Leong (PSB) and Wong Tun Teck (PBK).

During the press conference, Abdul Aziz revealed his manifesto called ‘Rukun13’.

The points included vowing to remain with DAP, empowering community services, developing human capital and sports, and a bereavement care scheme.

“This ‘Rukun13’, even in the event if we cannot form the government, can still be implemented.

“We focus on small things like these to inject a little bit of spirit for the people of Batu Kitang,” he said.

Also present were other DAP candidates Dr Kelvin Yii (Batu Kawah) and Leslie Ting (Stakan).