Congested Jalan Berungis to be upgraded

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 13): Jalan Berungis, Tuaran will finally be upgraded to address the daily congestion on the road connecting the State capital with the northern districts under the Second Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

The project was a request by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor as the road is located inside his Sulaman state constituency.

Costing RM15 million, works to upgrade the 4.09 km stretch from the Berungis roundabout until the Marabahai Spur inter junction is expected to begin next year and to be completed within 36 months.

Works Ministry Deputy Secretary General Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman handed the project letter to State Works Ministry Permanent Secretary Datuk Mohd Jasmin Julpin, witnessed by the Chief Minister in a ceremony at Menara Kinabalu near here on Monday.

At the same ceremony, Hajiji also witnessed the handing over of the RM18.3 million Tanjung Labian Water Treatment Plant project in Lahad Datu to the state government.

It was handed by Felda Corporate Service Deputy Director Mahadzir Mustaffa to State Water Director Ir Edward Likapo.

The water treatment plant with a capacity of four million litres daily (MLD) benefited 800 families at six villages in Lahad Datu.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong and Federal State Secretary Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed.